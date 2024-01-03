ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. 1,995,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

