Arnhold LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.12. 829,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

