Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.29. 1,109,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,494. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.32. The company has a market capitalization of $345.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

