Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 202 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 75,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 99,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 53,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 496,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,586. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
