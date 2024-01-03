NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.19. 517,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,599. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.20.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

