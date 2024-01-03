Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.46. 331,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,320. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.53 and a 200 day moving average of $286.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

