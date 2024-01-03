SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 110,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

