Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 345,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

