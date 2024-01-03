Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 325,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 641,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 16,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

VZ opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

