Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, reaching $398.76. 12,774,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,974,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.22. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

