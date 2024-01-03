Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $653,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.52. The company had a trading volume of 106,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,241. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

