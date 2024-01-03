Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.35. The stock had a trading volume of 341,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.