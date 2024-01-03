Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 335 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.