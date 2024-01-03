Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1,096.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,846 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 314,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

