Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,345 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $48,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.15. 424,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.05. The firm has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

