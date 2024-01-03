3,635 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

