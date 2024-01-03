Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.41. 358,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,935. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.47.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

