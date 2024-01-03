Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.19. 230,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.66 and its 200-day moving average is $387.12. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

