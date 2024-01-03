Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,452,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 54,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

