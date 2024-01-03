SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 105,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

UPS opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

