Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

