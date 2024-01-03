GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 970 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,121. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

