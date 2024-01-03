GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 970 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. 1,966,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,121. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

