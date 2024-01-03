J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.4% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $399.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,757,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,664,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

