3,709 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.73. 4,902,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $176.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

