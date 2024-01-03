Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 822 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after buying an additional 982,164 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,826,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,778,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 479,047 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. 1,191,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

