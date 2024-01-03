Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 214,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,500. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

