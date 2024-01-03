CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

