Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $25.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,060.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,495. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.99 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $496.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $985.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $907.07.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

