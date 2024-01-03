Short Interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Declines By 5.9%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 23,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

