Compton Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Compton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 9.8% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $28,212,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. 764,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,832. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

