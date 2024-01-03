Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $137,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,672,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,616,826. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

