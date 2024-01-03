Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Globalstar accounts for about 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 39.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globalstar Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE GSAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 2,019,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Globalstar
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Reasons Under Armour stock may not trade under $10 for long
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.