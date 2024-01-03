Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Globalstar accounts for about 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 39.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 2,019,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

