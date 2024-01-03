Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aviat Networks accounts for 1.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.27% of Aviat Networks worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. 23,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $373.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.65. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

