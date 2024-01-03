Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $142,000 Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFGR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,230. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $27.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

