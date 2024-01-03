NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. 617,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,261. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

