ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $716,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,993,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

