NorthRock Partners LLC Has $23.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWF stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.78. The company had a trading volume of 338,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

