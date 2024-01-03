ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. 817,328 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

