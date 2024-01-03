Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.07. 1,070,023 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

