Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,010 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. 817,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

