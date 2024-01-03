Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.37. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

