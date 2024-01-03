Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

BLK stock traded down $16.19 on Wednesday, hitting $784.11. 111,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $727.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $699.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

