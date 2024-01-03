Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $63.75 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,740 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 2.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $63,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. 969,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,150. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

