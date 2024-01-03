GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 488 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

