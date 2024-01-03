38,806 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 630,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.