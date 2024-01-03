9,482 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.73. 1,608,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,040. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
