Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 38,806 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. 630,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,528. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

