SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after buying an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $161.49 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05. The company has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

