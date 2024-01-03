Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,313 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 3.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. 103,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,703. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

